Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Public's help sought in finding missing Encanto woman

 
Last updated 4/22/2020 at 4:51pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for an Encanto woman with memory problems who has been missing for weeks.

Ernestine Edwards, 63, disappeared sometime between March 27 and April 1, according to San Diego police.

Edwards, who is believed to be in the beginning stages of dementia. has become forgetful, may not remember where she lives and could be seeking help at homeless shelters or living on the streets, police said. She has family and friends in City Heights and downtown San Diego and sometimes uses the bus and trolley systems, but generally gets around on foot.

She is black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone spotting a woman who appears lost and matches Edwards' description is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

 
