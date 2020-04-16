Regional advisory group to develop plan for phased re-opening of local economy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City and county elected officials today announced the creation of an advisory group that will develop strategies for an eventual phased re-opening of San Diego's economy, which has been largely shuttered due to COVID-19-related public health orders.

The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will begin meeting Monday to develop a framework for reopening the region for business once it is deemed safe.

The group will consist of local ``civic and business leaders,'' representing a variety of industries that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how...