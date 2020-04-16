San Diego announces limited reopening of some city parks following closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said today that a limited reopening of some city parks will commence Tuesday, following weeks of COVID-19 related closures.

Parkgoers will be limited to individual activities, Faulconer said, with all social distancing, face covering and other health-related measures remaining in effect.

Group activities and active sports will not be allowed, and park playgrounds, basketball courts and other areas where groups might congregate will remain closed.

The mayor also said parkgoers will not be able to drive to the parks, as parking lots remain closed per public health orders.

A full list of parks slated to reopen will be posted to the city's website tomorrow at sandiego.gov/coronavirus .

"We want to provide, of course, an outlet for people to be physically and mentally active as we grapple with this new normal going forward,'' Faulconer said.

Regional areas, such as beaches, boardwalks, golf courses and trails remain closed, according to the mayor.

However, Faulconer cited county leaders' Monday update, in which they said they were "ready to begin considering easing'' public health orders, including reopening beaches and parks.

Faulconer said discussions are underway for a phased reopening of beaches and other "water access'' areas, but said San Diego would not reopen the beaches until the city received guidance from the county.