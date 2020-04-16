San Diego begins limited reopening of city parks following COVID-19 closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego city parks will partially reopen today following weeks of COVID-19-related closures.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who announced the re-openings on Monday, said parkgoers will be limited to individual activities, with all social distancing, face covering recommendations and other health-related measures remaining in effect.

Group activities and active sports will not be allowed, and park playgrounds, basketball courts and other areas where groups might congregate will remain closed.

The mayor also said parkgoers will not be able to drive to the parks, as parking lots remain closed per public health orders.

A full list of parks slated to reopen can be viewed at https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/park-status.pdf.

"We want to provide, of course, an outlet for people to be physically and mentally active as we grapple with this new normal going forward,'' Faulconer said.

City leaders said whether other recreational facilities are opened in the future "will be dependent upon how closely physical distancing rules are followed and the ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 cases.''

Regional areas, such as beaches, boardwalks, golf courses and trails remain closed, according to the mayor.

However, Faulconer cited county leaders' Monday update, in which they said they were "ready to begin considering easing'' public health orders, including reopening beaches and parks.

Faulconer said discussions are underway for a phased reopening of beaches and other "water access'' areas, but said San Diego would not reopen the beaches until the city received guidance from the county.