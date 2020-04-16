UCSD researchers study leukemia markers to find vulnerabilities in the cancer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A team of researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center used genome technology to identify key markers of an aggressive type of leukemia, which may help pinpoint the cancer's weaknesses, the university reported today.

The researchers used CRISPR technology -- a technology which identifies families of DNA sequences -- to identify key regulators of

aggressive chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that remains difficult to treat and is marked by frequent relapse.

"We used CRISPR technology to carry out a genome-wide screen in leukemia cell...