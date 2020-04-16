Warm-Up on the way for San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Though it's been downright wintry at times, spring 2020 will finally start to feel more like spring -- or even summer -- in the an Diego area this week, according to forecasters.

The cool, windy and intermittently wet conditions that have prevailed for weeks will hang around on Tuesday, after which a developing high-pressure atmospheric system over the eastern Pacific will bring clear skies and above-average temperatures starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmest days over the period will be Friday and Saturday, when maximum thermometer re...