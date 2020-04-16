Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Woman convicted of killing husband in Valley Center set for release

 
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 7:19pm



VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A 73-year-old former Valley Center resident who was convicted of murdering her husband and was serving a 25-years-to-life sentence will be released temporarily from prison Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jane Dorotik was sentenced in 2001 for the murder of 55-year-old Robert Dorotik, whose body was found on Feb. 13, 2000, one day after his wife said he disappeared after going jogging, prompting her to report him missing.

Prosecutors alleged Dorotik beat her husband to death in their bedroom of the Valley Center horse ranch they rented, then dumped his body...



