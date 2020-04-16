Agent: Gronkowski to have reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 7:47pm
FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady.
The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots.
A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week's NFL draft would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.
"Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," agent Drew R...
