Agent: Gronkowski to have reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay

 
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 7:47pm

FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady.

The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots.

A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week's NFL draft would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

"Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," agent Drew R...



