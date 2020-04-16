Fallbrook hoopsters named to all-league teams

Naiya Kurnik was named to the Valley League's First-Team list following her sophomore season with the Fallbrook High School Warriors.

After what can only be described as a strong rebound for the boys' and girls' basketball teams at Fallbrook High School this past winter season, two players from each of the teams were named to the Valley League all-league teams.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez's Warriors girls' varsity team went 6-4 in league and 17-11 overall, falling in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

As a result, sophomore point guard Naiya Kurnik, a 5-9 sophomore was named to the Valley League's First Team. Senior forward Antonia Rosario was selected to the league's second team.

Senior shooting guard Kate Calhoun and...