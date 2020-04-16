Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths as economy tumbles

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2020 at 7:18pm



BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California recorded more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus Friday as the pandemic pushed the state into recession, despite signs that have emerged of an improving outlook for the virus.

The state topped a number it once hoped to avoid, reaching 1,021 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll came after California recorded its greatest number of deaths in one day, 95, on Thursday, eclipsing the previous mark of 71.

The state also reported for the first time that 3,500 cases are in nursing homes or adult ca...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/17/2020 19:50