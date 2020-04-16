Governor: 16,000 hotel rooms to house homeless in California

JANIE HAR and DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is on its way to acquiring nearly 16,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless during the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday as he reminded people to stay indoors as outbreaks continue to crop up throughout the state.

Standing in front of a Motel 6 near San Jose, Newsom said more than 4,200 people have been moved out of shelters and off the streets into motel rooms. He took the opportunity to scold leaders of unnamed cities for blocking efforts to house the homeless, asking them to "please consider the morality...