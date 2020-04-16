Wandering wolf that captivated the world is believed dead

This remote camera file photo taken May 3, 2014, and provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows the wolf OR-7 on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon. Authorities believe the wolf, which made world headlines when it wandered from Oregon to Califorinai, is dead. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A wolf that wandered thousands of miles from Oregon and became the first wild wolf spotted in California in almost 90 years before returning to Oregon and starting a pack is believed to be dead, wildlife officials said.

The wandering wolf, known as OR7, leaves behind a pack composed of its mate and three other wolves in the mountains of southern Oregon, wildlife biologists said in an annual wolf report released Wednesday.

It's one of 22 packs documented in Oregon, up from 16 in 2018. The number of wolves in the state increased 15% to 158 dur...