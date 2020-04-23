Celebrate National Library Week from home

FALLBROOK – With in-person events and activities being canceled indefinitely and public places closed, everything has shifted to online – even libraries.

And with National Library Week coming up April 19-25, residents can still enjoy all of the free benefits of a library from the comfort of home.

So whether residents need a new novel to dive into or want to watch movies without paying a monthly subscription fee, here are five ways the library can save them money from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at https://www.TopCashback.com.

Books.

Of course, the library can save readers a lot of money on books. But borrowing physical books is temporarily out of the question. Residents can still read or listen, if they’re into audiobooks, the text straight from their phone or tablet with apps like Libby that are free and connect directly to a library card. And college student who will soon be writing midterm papers can use their school’s library or the local one to score free online access to journals, books and more.

Movies and shows.

Paying for too many streaming services? Let the budget take a sigh of relief and see if the local library is partnered with platforms like Hoopla and Kanopy, which offer access to a variety of television shows, movies, music, audiobooks and more to choose from.

Educational tools.

Whether the family has a student preparing for next year’s standardized tests, planning to go to graduate school or wanting to better their workplace skills, see if the library is partnered with platforms like LearningExpress Library to help prepare. And for teachers or students, there are also free platforms like Shmoop to help with teaching guides and study resources.

Language resources.

Want to learn a new language? Look to see if the library is connected to resources like Mango, Rosetta Stone or Little Pim for the children that can help everyone easily learn a language online.

Virtual classes.

Libraries bring people and communities together through books, learning and events, but while in-person interaction is off the table, see if the library offers virtual workshops. Whether it’s story time for children, tai chi, guided meditation or guitar lessons or anything else, these events are free and may only require a library card.

And if a resident doesn’t have a library card, don’t worry. See if the library is offering applications for e-library cards during this time and begin scoring these benefits to make home a little more enjoyable.

