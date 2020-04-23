Fallbrook students transition to learning at home

Kate Calhoun

Intern

Fallbrook High School Students began official distance learning April 14; however, they were given "optional" work to complete during the month break they were given to allow for continuous review of subject matter.

Throughout this period, many students have experienced mixed feelings regarding the new distance learning and are finding ways to adjust to the transition.

"The worst part of staying home is just the fact that it gets boring super quickly," junior Faye Cabales said. "Other than that, it's pretty manageable. As for the online schooling, it's hard to transition over because the teachers and other staff all have different information and are all saying different things that it's hard to know what's real and what we should actually be doing. Especially if some teachers are saying school work doesn't count as of now but others are continuously posting work day after day and saying if we don't do it, we will fail or fall behind. It's unfortunate that everyone has to miss out on so many things at the end of the year. Everyone sort of realized that school was not that bad."

Many students are finding that lack of structured lessons directly from their teachers makes learning much harder. The school's solution is the "Distance Learning Plan," which will make teachers more accessible to students through a daily block schedule of video conference calls and optional virtual office hours.

"The idea of no school and being at home sounded great at first. However, being forced to learn remotely and more on your own has made mastering material more difficult. I'm getting ready for my first AP test, and although I have all the time in the world, it is hard to sit down and focus and actually review without having a structured class with a teacher," sophomore Naiya Kurnik said.

As students do their best to adjust to school at home, Fallbrook students are continuing to practice social distancing to do their part in lessening the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

"The virus is unfortunate for everyone due to the loss of sport seasons, senior activities and memories," freshman Liberty Benitez said. "These times are difficult for loved ones and their families, especially those who are sick or know someone sick. It is very important to stay inside as much as possible, so this quarantine can end sooner to protect the loss of lives and memories."

Aside from fulfilling their distance learning responsibilities, the students are encouraged to remain active and healthy through activities that can be done at home, such as going on a walk, completing a craft, cleaning the house, learning new recipes and keeping in touch virtually with friends and family they are unable to see in person.

How long the Distance Learning Plan will remain in place is undetermined at this time, but it is likely that it will continue throughout the end of the school year.