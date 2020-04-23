Joyce Elaine (Adams) Guild died April 1, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Joyce was born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, April 29, 1927.

She immigrated to California as a young nurse. She met the man of her dreams, Rodney Guild, in Fresno. They had a “Harlequin Romance” marriage of 57 years.

Joyce loved children of all ages. She worked in maternity for 40 years, most of it at Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Joyce was a friend and mother to many. She became matriarch of Pala Rey Ranch in Bonsall, raising two daughters, Wendy and Robin, and five rebellious teenagers who were not biologically hers.

An outstanding homemaker, decorator and great listener who was kind-hearted and loved to laugh, she was known as a great cook “in three counties” and was famous for her apricot pie ala mode.

Joyce and Rod were both devoted Christians and longtime members of Fallbrook First Baptist Church. They volunteered every month for many years at The Anchor, a Christian outreach to military personnel in Oceanside.

Her best friend, Buttons the dog, escorted her to weddings, funerals and In-N-Out Burger. They lived together in their retirement home until their last days.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her daughter Wendy Smith, son-in-law Steven Smith, son-in-law Al Wright, grandson Tyler Westerhold and wife Chelsea, great-granddaughter Elaine Westerhold, (adopted) daughter Mary Ann Myers, many nieces and nephews and five incorrigible “teenagers.”

“Though she be little, she be mighty.”