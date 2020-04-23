Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Joyce Elaine (Adams) Guild

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:11am



Joyce Elaine (Adams) Guild died April 1, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Joyce was born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, April 29, 1927.

She immigrated to California as a young nurse. She met the man of her dreams, Rodney Guild, in Fresno. They had a “Harlequin Romance” marriage of 57 years.

Joyce loved children of all ages. She worked in maternity for 40 years, most of it at Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Joyce was a friend and mother to many. She became matriarch of Pala Rey Ranch in Bonsall, raising two daughters, Wendy and Robin, and five rebellious teenagers who were not biologically hers.

An outstanding homemaker, decorator and great listener who was kind-hearted and loved to laugh, she was known as a great cook “in three counties” and was famous for her apricot pie ala mode.

Joyce and Rod were both devoted Christians and longtime members of Fallbrook First Baptist Church. They volunteered every month for many years at The Anchor, a Christian outreach to military personnel in Oceanside.

Her best friend, Buttons the dog, escorted her to weddings, funerals and In-N-Out Burger. They lived together in their retirement home until their last days.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her daughter Wendy Smith, son-in-law Steven Smith, son-in-law Al Wright, grandson Tyler Westerhold and wife Chelsea, great-granddaughter Elaine Westerhold, (adopted) daughter Mary Ann Myers, many nieces and nephews and five incorrigible “teenagers.”

“Though she be little, she be mighty.”

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/25/2020 05:55