Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local company provides free distance learning to all schools and parents

 
Last updated 4/24/2020 at 10:50pm

San Diego-based Writing by Design is donating free access to their virtual learning programs.

FALLBROOK – To support schools with the shift to distance learning and parents faced with the challenge of teaching at-home, San Diego-based Writing by Design is donating free access to their virtual learning programs.

The programs range from interactive middle school video lessons, online K– eighth grade teaching manuals, online assessments, demonstration lessons and remote professional development.

Developed by a California Department of Education-approved company, Writing by Design has served as a fundamental tool for improving school performance since 2003.

Unlike large publishing companies' often untested curriculum, Writing by Design is credited for its time proven, research-based writing curriculum that ensures writing proficiency and instills student confidence.

Its online assessments are specifically designed to elevate student engagement and provide teachers with increased instructional time to support struggling students.

Karen Dubrule, Ph.D., president of Writing by Design, said, "Our online programs are wonderful teaching and learning tools, but the truly compelling story is that all students, particularly English learners and struggling students, become confident and proficient writers, qualities that will carry with them throughout their lives."

To learn more and to sign up for Writing by Design, contact (888) 847-9845, info@WritingByDesignK8.com or visit https://www.WritingbyDesignK8.com.

Submitted by Writing by Design.

 
