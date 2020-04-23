Palomar will stay with remote learning for summer semester

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College officials has announced that it will extend the current delivery of courses remotely for the summer semester that begins May 26.

The decision was made as part of the ongoing effort to protect students, faculty and staff and comply with California's social distancing measures during the nationwide COVID-19 crisis.

"This summer, Palomar College will continue to offer the instruction our students need to pursue their goals. We have no choice but to stay in remote-learning mode, for everyone's safety," Jack Kahn, acting superintendent and president of Palomar College, said. "We look forward to another semester of student success, even under these unusual circumstances."

Summer registration is scheduled to begin Monday, April 27, and while state officials said the COVID-19 infection curve appears to be flattening, it remains unclear whether distancing measures will be eased soon enough to make a late-May return to campus.

"The entire Palomar community really rose to the challenge of transitioning to remote learning in a matter of weeks, and we're confident that this strategy is helping keep everyone safe while we focus on serving our students," Kahn said.

District leaders will continue to monitor the situation as it affects the fall 2020 semester that begins in late August.

Submitted by Palomar College.