By Yvette Urrea Moe
San Diego County Communications Office 

Property owners with rain damage are asked to complete survey

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:21am



A heavy weeklong storm, April 5-10, resulted in flooding and water damage for many homes and businesses. If a San Diego County resident’s property or small business sustained damage from the rain, the county would like their help to estimate rain damages in the region.

The county Office of Emergency Services is asking storm-affected residents to complete a short damage survey form that will assist the county in collecting damage information and associated costs from the rains.

The information gathered from the surveys will be used to estimate total damages countywide and determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for disaster assistance, such as low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Completing the form does not guarantee the region or the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. For additional information, visit https://www.sdcountyrecovery.com or email oes@sdcounty.ca.gov.

If a resident’s property was damaged by the storm and they need immediate assistance, other local services may be available through http://www.211sandiego.org.

 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

