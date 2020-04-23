Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

 
Last updated 4/26/2020 at 3:16pm



HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.

The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don't say anything about Kim's potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang. Seoul has also r...



