Temecula Valley Hospital is open for medical emergencies

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital and the Emergency Providers of Emergent Medical Associates wanted to remind the community that the emergency department is open for medical emergencies, including support for heart and brain procedures, relating to heart attacks, stroke and more.

At this time, when home isolation is often encouraged, the hospital reminded residents it is not the same as medical isolation. If residents are having symptoms that could be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting their arms and weakness, visit the nearest emergency department. The emergency departments are prepared and available to evaluate patients safely 24/7. Unfortunately, the hospital has begun to see patients who have waited too long to come to the emergency department for their life-threatening conditions, due to an understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19. Temecula Valley Hospital would like to stress that prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on a patient’s health and they encourage residents to seek immediate medical care in these situations.

Hospitals have a special process for protecting patients during medical emergencies and these procedures are in place at Temecula Valley Hospital. To find out the signs and symptoms of a stroke, visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/services/stroke-services/understanding-stroke. For the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/services/cardiovascular-center/chest-pain-survival-guide.

If a person is having mild respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness, it is best to stay home and manage the symptoms in consultation with their primary care provider. This process helps to protect the patient, their family and the patients in the emergency department; however, should those symptoms worsen, or if a person has an injury, the emergency department is here for them.

Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said, “Thank you for being our partners in the community and letting our emergency department continue to serve you during your time of need.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented time in the community and in the health care system. It has led to extreme yet critical measures, such as social distancing and “safe at home,” in the hopes of keeping as many people safe and healthy as possible.

Temecula Valley Hospital, with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. Temecula Valley Hospital is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Geriatric Emergency Department. The hospital specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction Center Designation for quality in knee and hip replacement surgeries. Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and patients’ consecutive ‘A’ grades for patient safety in spring 2019, fall 2018, spring 2018, fall 2017, spring 2017 and fall 2016. For more information, visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.