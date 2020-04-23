To protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus, we must reimagine medicine

Kim Callinan

Special to Village News

“I have heart disease, and I am scared. For years, doctor’s visits and medication have kept me alive. However, now I am afraid if I go to the doctor, I will catch coronavirus and die. If I don’t go, my heart disease could kill me,” according to a patient.

As president and CEO of Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit organization working for patient rights and individual choice at end of life, I have had similar conversations with seriously ill Americans nationwide who have a host of diseases. They are legitimately at greater risk of dying premat...