Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

3 states partly reopen, despite health officials' warnings

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:29pm



RUSS BYNUM and DAVID CRARY

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders Friday on their pandemic-wounded businesses, despite warnings from health experts that the gradual steps toward normalcy might be happening too soon.

Republican governors in Georgia and Oklahoma allowed salons, spas and barbershops to reopen, while Alaska opened the way for restaurants to resume dine-in service and retail shops and other businesses to open their doors, all with limitatio...



