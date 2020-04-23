Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

AP-NORC poll: Rising support for mail voting amid pandemic

 
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 9:55am



NICHOLAS RICCARDI and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans' support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, but a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump's public campaign against vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%.

In 2018, about half as many Democ...



