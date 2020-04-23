Child abusers eligible for release under California's $0 bail mandate, says San Bernardino Sheriff

Katabella Roberts

The Epoch Times

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon has publicly opposed the California Judicial Council’s emergency order granting $0 bail in misdemeanor and lower-level felony cases, after he was forced to release a repeat child abuse suspect immediately after his arrest.

The order went into effect April 13 in an effort to limit the spread of the CCP virus among inmates by decreasing the jail population and will last until 90 days after the statewide emergency is lifted or until amended or repealed by the Judicial Council.

Speaking to FOX 11, Sher...