Countries and U.S. states move to reopen amid health warnings
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:06am
Cara Anna, Elena Becatoros and Jan M. Olsen
The Associated Press
Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods Monday, April 27. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery.
Countries across Europe and beyond – joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states – moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance.
Meanwhile, United Nations leaders called for efforts to ensure that all...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)