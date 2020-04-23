Countries and U.S. states move to reopen amid health warnings

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington April 5, 2020. AP photo/File photo

Cara Anna, Elena Becatoros and Jan M. Olsen

The Associated Press

Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods Monday, April 27. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery.

Countries across Europe and beyond – joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states – moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, United Nations leaders called for efforts to ensure that all...