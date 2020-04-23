Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:37pm



TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Cindy Parkhurst could have stayed home collecting most of her pay while the Ford plant where she normally works remains closed due to coronavirus fears.

Instead, she along with hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies has gone back to work to make face shields, surgical masks and ventilators in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective gear and equipment.

"I didn't give it a second thought," said Parkhurst, 55, a tow motor driver who is now helping Ford and its partner 3M manufacture and ship respirators....



