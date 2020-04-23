Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Many states fall short of mandate to track virus exposure

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:36pm



CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JASON DEAREN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government's essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavius.

An Associated Press review found a patchwork of systems around the country for so-called contact tracing, with many states unable to keep up with caseloads and scrambling to hire and train enough people to handle the task for the months ahead. The effort is far less than...



