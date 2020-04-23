Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:39pm
MICHAEL TACKETT and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The New Deal was really a series of new deals, spread out over more than six years during the Great Depression — a menu of nationally scaled projects that were one part make-work and many parts lasting impact. They delivered a broad-shouldered expression of presidential authority whose overall benefits were both economic and psychological.
Not all of them worked. Some failed badly. But it was a try-anything moment by Franklin D. Roosevelt at a time of national despair. And it remade the role of the federal government in Am...
