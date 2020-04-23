Reports suggest many have had coronavirus with no symptoms

Marilynn Marchione

The Associated Press

A flood of new research suggested that far more people have had the coronavirus without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared.

While that's clearly good news, it also means it's impossible to know who may be contagious. It could complicate decisions about returning to work, school and normal life.

In the last week, reports of silent infections have come from a homeless shelter in Boston, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, pregnant women at a New York hospital, several European countries and Califor...