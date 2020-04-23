Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 2:28pm

MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Announcing plans to begin reopening his state, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster cited the ongoing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

"South Carolina's business is business," he declared this week as he lifted restrictions on department stores, florists, music shops and some other businesses that previously had been deemed nonessential.

At the same briefing, the state's chief epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, seconded the importance of economic recovery but quickly inserted a note of caution: "The risk of exposure remains for eve...



