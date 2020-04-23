Trump says virus testing 'not a problem,' but doubts persist

ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America's coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on "reopening" the nation.

Still, there were doubts from public health experts that the White House's new testing targets were sufficient.

Monday's developments were meant to fill critical gaps in White House plans to begin easing restrictions, ramping up testing for the virus while shifting the president's focus toward recovery...