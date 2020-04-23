Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices

 
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 2:01pm

DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Meat isn't going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices.

Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.

On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlini...



