Area food pantries need nonperishable foods for distribution to families impacted by COVID-19

The coronavirus has changed the way Fallbrook and southwest Riverside county food pantries distribute food to their families.

The demand for food at the food pantries continues to rise as stay at home orders from the San Diego and Riverside County public health agencies reach into a second month.

While some community pantry shelves are still stocked, the number of volunteers to help pack boxes of food and hand them out to the lines of people in cars has been decreasing. Other pantries also said their storage shelves are beginning to empty because of an increasing demand.

Steve Johnson, l...