By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Corona named FUHS Valedictorian for 2019-2020 school year

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 12:49am

Emiliano Corona is named valedictorian for the Fallbrook High School 2019-2020 school year. He will attend Stanford University in the fall and plans to major in economics.

In yet another sign of the times, Fallbrook High School principal Narciso Iglesias informed the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year that they had earned their statuses in a Google Hangout call with the students and their parents Friday, April 17.

Due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the naming couldn't be done in a traditional way.

That change didn't stop Iglesias from raving about the two students.

"Both these students are super deserving, they are hard-working, studious beyond words and just great, awesome hu...



