Corona named FUHS Valedictorian for 2019-2020 school year
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 12:49am
In yet another sign of the times, Fallbrook High School principal Narciso Iglesias informed the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year that they had earned their statuses in a Google Hangout call with the students and their parents Friday, April 17.
Due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the naming couldn't be done in a traditional way.
That change didn't stop Iglesias from raving about the two students.
"Both these students are super deserving, they are hard-working, studious beyond words and just great, awesome hu...
