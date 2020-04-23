Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Coronavirus: Many SD County beaches to reopen, protesters rally in Pacific Beach

 
Last updated 4/26/2020 at 10:55pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego residents waited patiently for Monday's opening of some beaches -- with restrictions -- as the city said two homeless people at the Convention Center shelter tested positive for the coronavirus, protesters rallied in Pacific Beach, and the county announced 100 more cases.

Because the county surprised so many beach cities on Friday with the sudden lifting of a ban on ocean activity, not all beaches will be opening Monday. Beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach will not be open.

Officials in those cities will consider opening at a later date.

