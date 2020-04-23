Deputies arrest three protesters at Encinitas beach

ENCINITAS (CNS) - At least three people were arrested today during a rally at Moonlight Beach, organized to protest beach closures and stay-at-home orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach, according to Channel 8, which tweeted video of the protest that showed deputies handcuffing a man on the beach.

"The Surf's Up Shred the Tidal Wave of Tyranny'' protest, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, was organized by Crista Anne Curtis, who led a similar protest last week.

Another protest was planned for Su...