Extreme heat predicted in SD County deserts through Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Extreme heat is expected in the San Diego County deserts today and the triple-digits temperatures won't let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will weaken today and cause a slight dip in temperatures, but conditions will strengthen on Tuesday and bring temperatures back up through Friday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High temperatures today could reach 81 degrees near the coast and inland, 84 in the western valleys, 82 in the mountains and...