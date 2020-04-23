Extreme heat predicted in SD County deserts through Friday
Last updated 4/27/2020 at 9:14am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Extreme heat is expected in the San Diego County deserts today and the triple-digits temperatures won't let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
High pressure will weaken today and cause a slight dip in temperatures, but conditions will strengthen on Tuesday and bring temperatures back up through Friday, forecasters said.
The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.
High temperatures today could reach 81 degrees near the coast and inland, 84 in the western valleys, 82 in the mountains and...
