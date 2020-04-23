Fallbrook man accused of leading 50-mile police pursuit in San Diego, firing at officers

A Fallbrook man ran a traffic break on a San Diego freeway and triggered a pursuit, firing at California Highway Patrol officers along the way before eventually being stopped by spike strips, an officer said Friday morning.

It all began just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when CHP officers responded to a call about a pedestrian on eastbound Interstate 8 just before state Route 163 in Mission Valley, according to CHP San Diego spokesman Salvador Castro.

While a CHP officer was trying to stop traffic in the area, a Toyota 4Runner blew by “at a high rate of speed.”

The officer running the traf...