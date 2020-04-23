Fallbrook man assists state with fight against coronavirus

A Fallbrookian is helping with the state of California’s efforts to increase coronavirus testing and get the outbreak under control.

Rick Greenwood, an epidemiology and environmental health sciences adjunct professor at UCLA, is a part of a new coronavirus testing task force announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Greenwood, who splits his time between UCLA and his avocado farm in Fallbrook, is tasked with acting as a liaison between the state and its 29 county and city public health labs.

The task force, according to the state’s website, is a public-private working group wit...