Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook transitional house helping those who help themselves

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/24/2020 at 10:55pm

Valley News/Jeff Pack photo

Kevin sits on the front porch of the homeless transitional home that he is in charge of in Fallbrook. Not long ago, Kevin was living on the streets of Fallbrook in the community where he grew up.

Kevin is loyal to his soil, and the Fallbrook High School graduate has always lived in Fallbrook.

"This is my home," he said. "I've never been homeless anywhere else – just here in Fallbrook."

Kevin is a success story, and one of many stories he talks about who came from a transitional home for homeless people looking to get their lives in order.

Kevin said he has spent the better part of 11 years living on and off the streets in his community. The last time he was homeless was after a breakup. With nowhere else to go, he headed back to the streets.

"I didn't have any place to go, so I...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/25/2020 06:21