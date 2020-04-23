Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Family portraits give a reason to smile

 
Last updated 4/24/2020 at 4:41pm

The Wood family poses for photographer Sarah Middleton as part of The Front Steps Project.

FALLBROOK – Across the nation, photographers have joined together in their communities to take part in The Front Steps Project with hasthtag #frontstepsproject, which started in Needham, Massachusetts, March 17. The photographers are going around their towns taking photos of families posing on their front steps to help them cope with the "stay at home" order due to COVID-19.

Local resident Sarah Middleton said, "I know my photography business is not essential, and I am by no means trying to run my business right now, I'm offering these photos for free to put smiles on faces and encourage...



