High temps expected in SD County today

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures in the San Diego County deserts are expected to soar well into the triple digits today and highs in those areas will remain past the century mark until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High pressure will strengthen over the next two days, making today and Wednesday the hottest days of the week, forecasters said. A slow cooling trend will follow and temperatures are expected to return to around seasonal average by Sunday.

High temperatures today could reach 81 degrees near the coast and inland, 83 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 106 in the deserts.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Thursday in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don't have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day's heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

High temperatures in the desert will be around 106 again on Wednesday, then dip to 104 on Thursday and 101 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the inland valleys are expected to remain in the mid- to high-80s throughout the week.