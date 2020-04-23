No, don't inject disinfectant: Outcry over Trump's musing

DEB RIECHMANN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's raising of unproven, even far-fetched ideas for fighting COVID-19 -- including his latest musing about injecting disinfectants into people -- triggered an outcry from health officials everywhere on Friday. It also highlighted his unconventional approach to the special responsibility that comes with speaking from the presidential pulpit.

Trump readily admits he's not a doctor. Yet with the reported U.S. death toll from the virus topping 50,000, he continues to use the White House podium to promote u...