Protesters rally against restrictions in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Protesters gathered near a lifeguard station in Pacific Beach today to protest state and county stay-home orders and beach closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 100 people rallied with U.S. flags and protest signs next to the PB Shore Club at 4343 Ocean Blvd., most not following social distancing orders or wearing facial coverings.

Two police motorcycle officers circled the area with dozens of officers patrolling on foot.

The protest, dubbed "A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally,'' was organized by Naomi Soria, who organized last week's downtown San Dieg...