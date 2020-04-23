Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Protesters rally against restrictions in Pacific Beach

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2020 at 10:41pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Protesters gathered near a lifeguard station in Pacific Beach today to protest state and county stay-home orders and beach closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 100 people rallied with U.S. flags and protest signs next to the PB Shore Club at 4343 Ocean Blvd., most not following social distancing orders or wearing facial coverings.

Two police motorcycle officers circled the area with dozens of officers patrolling on foot.

The protest, dubbed "A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally,'' was organized by Naomi Soria, who organized last week's downtown San Dieg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/27/2020 05:57