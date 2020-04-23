Republican Leader Waldron named to economic recovery task force

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron has been appointed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly created Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.

The task force will be focused on California's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 crisis. Waldron, a small-business owner, will serve along former governors, titans of industry and other leaders to help lead Californians through the long recovery ahead.

“It is an honor to serve our state during this difficult time,” Waldron said. “As the owner of a small retail manufacturing apparel business for 25 years, I am excited to help hard-working California families and businesses recover and thrive.”

Submitted by the office of Assemblymember Marie Waldron.