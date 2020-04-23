San Jacinto fault is 'potentially dangerous,' expert says

As though Californians needed more natural disasters to contend with on top of an ongoing pandemic, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake centered near rural Anza rattled much of the southern part of the state Friday, April 3.

While the quake was not powerful enough to cause any damage, mild-to-moderate shaking could be felt across a wide swath of Southern California, not just in Riverside County but in heavily populated Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties as well.

Many Californians have probably heard about the San Andreas fault – the one responsible for the 1906 San Francisco earthquake –...