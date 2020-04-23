SHERIFF'S LOG
April 9
4300 block Sleeping Indian Rd Stolen vehicle
700 block W. Fallbrook St Domestic disturbance
700 block S. Stage Coach Ln Petty theft
3500 block Via Zara Fraud
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery
April 10
1000 block Old Stage Rd Death
3200 block Via Altamira Vehicle burglary
1800 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Felony warrant
1200 block S. Mission Rd Commercial burglary
April 11
Monserate Hill Rd @ Pala Rd Petty theft
1600 block S. Mission Rd Burglary
5700 block Pala Rd Stolen vehicle
April 12
3100 block Via de Todos Santos Petty theft
