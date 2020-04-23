Spring heat wave keeps San Diego toasty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spring heat wave, which has been building since midweek, continued baking the region today but should start to ebb on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

An NWS heat advisory for the inland valleys was slated to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The highest temperature in the county as of noon was in Borrego Springs at 99 degrees, the weather service said.

Other high temperatures reported by the NWS:

-- 96 in Valley Center and El Cajon;

-- 94 in Escondido;

-- 93 in Alpine;

-- 89 in Fallbrook;

-- 83 in San Diego and Chula Vista.

Du...