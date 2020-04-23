Volunteers continue to knit and crochet

The Hooks and Needles group is seen at a November gathering at Fallbrook Library where they would normally meet every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project continue to knit and crochet in social isolation at home. Hooks and Needles group met every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Library.

Once everyone is back together and the library has reopened, the group welcomed the community to join their free sessions. The yarn is free, and anyone can learn to knit or crochet or just sit and chat.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project donates twin-sized or larger blankets, afghans, lap-sized blankets, baby and cuddle blankets, layettes, hats, scarves, dolls and bears, anything that c...