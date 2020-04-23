Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

One-year anniversary of deadly Poway synagogue shooting spurs memorials

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2020 at 3:03pm



POWAY (CNS) - One year ago today, a rifle-wielding assailant burst into Chabad of Poway as the congregation was celebrating the final day of Passover and opened fire in the synagogue's foyer, killing a woman and injuring three others in an attack allegedly motivated by anti-Semitism.

The survivors, bolstered by support from the global Jewish community, on Sunday paid tribute to the gunman's lone casualty.

Rabbi Mendel Goldstein, son of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein -- the congregation's rabbi at the time -- led the 40-minute online remembrance that included tributes to Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/27/2020 18:26