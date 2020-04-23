One-year anniversary of deadly Poway synagogue shooting spurs memorials

POWAY (CNS) - One year ago today, a rifle-wielding assailant burst into Chabad of Poway as the congregation was celebrating the final day of Passover and opened fire in the synagogue's foyer, killing a woman and injuring three others in an attack allegedly motivated by anti-Semitism.

The survivors, bolstered by support from the global Jewish community, on Sunday paid tribute to the gunman's lone casualty.

Rabbi Mendel Goldstein, son of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein -- the congregation's rabbi at the time -- led the 40-minute online remembrance that included tributes to Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, a...